Türkiye will continue with anti-terror operations until its southern border is secure, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"I declare once again to the whole world that our struggle will not end until we secure our southern borders with a 30-kilometre-deep corridor," Erdogan said on Thursday at a ceremony to mark the 951st anniversary of the Victory of Malazgirt in the eastern Bitlis province.

Erdogan said Türkiye will continue the operations according to the country's security priorities. He added that Türkiye does not have eyes on any country's territory.

Battle of Malazgirt

Erdogan said Ahlat and Malazgirt are the "seal" of Türkiye's will. "With its past, present and future, Ahlat and Malazgirt are Türkiye," he added.