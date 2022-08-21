BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Energy crisis could push Germany into recession: central bank
Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel has warned that recession is likely next winter if the energy crisis worsens.
Energy crisis could push Germany into recession: central bank
On his expectations about the ECB's next interest rate decision on September 8, he said: "Given high inflation, further interest-rate hikes must follow." / Reuters
August 21, 2022

The Bundesbank chief has warned that a possible recession will knock on Germany's door if the energy crisis escalates, urging the European Central Bank (ECB) to continue increasing rates.

"If the energy crisis worsens, a recession seems likely next winter," Joachim Nagel told German daily Rheinische Post in an interview published on Saturday.

“If further delivery problems are added, for example, due to prolonged low water levels, the economic prospects for the second half would deteriorate further,” Nagel added.

He stressed that Germany's inflation rate is "possible" to hit 10 percent in the autumn months and added that double-digit inflation rates were last measured in the country more than 70 years ago.

On his expectations about the ECB's next interest rate decision on September 8, he said: "Given high inflation, further interest-rate hikes must follow."

Recommended

READ MORE:Germany moves to lower gas consumption, urges to cap heat in offices

"The past few months have shown that we have to decide on monetary policy from meeting to meeting," the chief continued.

The central bank decided to raise the key interest rates by 50 basis points in July to take "further key steps to make sure inflation returns to its 2 percent target over the medium term."

"It will be crucial to keep medium-term inflation expectations stable at 2 percent," Nagel said. "I am convinced that the Governing Council of the ECB will take the necessary monetary-policy measures."

READ MORE:Gas wars: which EU countries will be most affected?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting