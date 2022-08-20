TÜRKİYE
Türkiye: 11 YPG/PKK terrorists neutralised in northern Syria
The terrorists were planning an attack on the "peace and security" of the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, Turkish National Defense Ministry said.
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / AA
August 20, 2022

Turkish forces have “neutralised” 11 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The terrorists were planning an attack on the "peace and security" of the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ MORE:US Centcom's shielding of PKK goes back to 2003 Iraq invasion

