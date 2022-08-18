TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan arrives in Ukraine for trilateral summit with Zelenskyy, Guterres
The three will discuss steps that can be taken to end the Ukraine-Russia conflict through diplomatic means.
Erdogan arrives in Ukraine for trilateral summit with Zelenskyy, Guterres
On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an Ankara-brokered deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for exporting Ukrainian grain.
August 18, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the Ukrainian city of Lviv for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart and the UN chief.

Before meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Erdogan will lay a wreath at the historic Lychakiv Cemetery.

He will hold a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy at the Potocki Palace and discuss all aspects of Türkiye-Ukraine relations at the strategic partnership level. 

The bilateral talks will be followed by a trilateral summit with Guterres. They are expected to hold a joint news conference after the trilateral meeting.

The three will discuss steps that can be taken to end the Ukraine-Russia conflict through diplomatic means, by increasing the activities of the mechanism established for the export of Ukrainian grain to the world markets, according to the Turkish presidency.

READ MORE: Why is Erdogan’s visit to Ukraine so significant?

Recommended

Grain deal

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an Ankara-brokered deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for exporting Ukrainian grain stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth month.

To oversee the process, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul was officially launched on July 27, comprising representatives from the three countries and the UN, to enable the safe transportation of commercial foodstuffs and fertilisers by merchant ships.

According to the UN, Guterres is also scheduled to visit the Ukrainian port city of Odessa to view the movement of grain following the trilateral meeting.

Guterres will head to Türkiye on Saturday and visit the JCC in Istanbul.

READ MORE:How Ukraine grain shipments process from Black Sea ports to Türkiye

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks