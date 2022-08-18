Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the Ukrainian city of Lviv for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart and the UN chief.

Before meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Erdogan will lay a wreath at the historic Lychakiv Cemetery.

He will hold a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy at the Potocki Palace and discuss all aspects of Türkiye-Ukraine relations at the strategic partnership level.

The bilateral talks will be followed by a trilateral summit with Guterres. They are expected to hold a joint news conference after the trilateral meeting.

The three will discuss steps that can be taken to end the Ukraine-Russia conflict through diplomatic means, by increasing the activities of the mechanism established for the export of Ukrainian grain to the world markets, according to the Turkish presidency.

