Türkiye records illegal Greece pushback of migrants, asylum seekers
Turkish coast guards saved the lives of 54 migrants and asylum seekers who were illegally pushed back to Türkiye by Greek coast guards in Aegean Sea, Turkish Defence Ministry says.
The pushbacks violate humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable people, including women and children. / AA
August 10, 2022

Turkish coast guards have saved the lives of migrants and asylum seekers who were illegally pushed back to Türkiye by Greek coast guards in the Aegean Sea, Turkish Defence Ministry said.

"On August 9, 2022, a Turkish Navy UAV detected irregular migrants being transferred to an inflatable boat and pushed back towards Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard in the east of the island of Sisam (Samos) in the Aegean Sea," the Turkish Ministry of National Defence stated on Twitter.

"The situation was immediately reported to the Turkish Coast Guard which rescued the irregular migrants,"  the statement said.

The Turkish Coast Guard said in a statement on Tuesday that 54 migrants and asylum seekers who were pushed back by Greece were rescued off the coast of Karaburun in Izmir province.

Recommended

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

READ MORE:Greece pushes back scores of irregular migrants, three found dead

