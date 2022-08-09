TÜRKİYE
Greece pushes back scores of irregular migrants, three found dead
In one of the three separate incidents in Aegean coast, irregular migrants told Turkish Coast Guard that 11 people who were handcuffed and had no lifejackets were thrown into the sea by Greek forces.
August 9, 2022

About 150 irregular migrants have been illegally pushed back by Greek forces and three have been found dead in three separate incidents, the Turkish Coast Guard has said.

Acting on a tip-off that a group of asylum seekers landed on Karaada, an island off the coast of Izmir's Cesme district, the Coast Guard Command went to the area and rescued eight irregular migrants, while the body of one washed up on the shore, a coast guard statement said on Monday.

Two missing irregular migrants were also found dead in the sea after a search and rescue operation by Turkish teams.

The irregular migrants told Turkish Coast Guard teams that 11 migrants who were handcuffed and had no lifejackets were thrown into the sea by Greek forces after they crossed to the Greek island of Sakiz (Chios).

Turkish Coast Guard units also rescued 136 more irregular migrants off the coasts of Karaburun, Dikili, and Cesme in Izmir, they said in a separate statement.

Five life rafts carrying irregular migrants were illegally pushed back into Türkiye’s territorial waters by Greek authorities, said the statement.

READ MORE: Türkiye records new illegal pushbacks by Greece in Aegean Sea

READ MORE: Greece’s deadly pushback tactics, explained

Recommended

Meanwhile, a total of 38 irregular migrants off the coast of Izmir's Dikili district were held in a boat before crossing to Greece, it added.

All the migrants were referred to provincial migration offices for processing.

In Bodrum in southwestern Mugla province, Turkish Coast Guard units rescued three irregular migrants who were reportedly pushed back by Greece.

The migrants, who said they were beaten by Greek forces, were taken to nearby hospitals.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Türkiye and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

READ MORE: EU border agency 'covered up' Greek pushbacks

READ MORE:Türkiye: Greece pushes a migrant boat back into Turkish waters

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
