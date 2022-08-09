About 150 irregular migrants have been illegally pushed back by Greek forces and three have been found dead in three separate incidents, the Turkish Coast Guard has said.

Acting on a tip-off that a group of asylum seekers landed on Karaada, an island off the coast of Izmir's Cesme district, the Coast Guard Command went to the area and rescued eight irregular migrants, while the body of one washed up on the shore, a coast guard statement said on Monday.

Two missing irregular migrants were also found dead in the sea after a search and rescue operation by Turkish teams.

The irregular migrants told Turkish Coast Guard teams that 11 migrants who were handcuffed and had no lifejackets were thrown into the sea by Greek forces after they crossed to the Greek island of Sakiz (Chios).

Turkish Coast Guard units also rescued 136 more irregular migrants off the coasts of Karaburun, Dikili, and Cesme in Izmir, they said in a separate statement.

Five life rafts carrying irregular migrants were illegally pushed back into Türkiye’s territorial waters by Greek authorities, said the statement.

