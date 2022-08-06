BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Musk: Twitter deal should proceed if proof of real accounts are given
Twitter has dismissed Elon Musk's claim that he was hoodwinked into signing the $44B deal to buy the social media company, saying that it was "implausible and contrary to fact".
Musk: Twitter deal should proceed if proof of real accounts are given
Musk is asking a court to free him from the agreement and make Twitter pay him an amount in damages to be determined at trial, which set to open on October 17. / Reuters
August 6, 2022

Elon Musk said that if Twitter could provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed that the accounts are real, his $44 billion deal to buy the company should proceed on its original terms.

"However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not," Musk tweeted early on Saturday.

In response to a Twitter user asking whether the US SEC was probing "dubious claims" by the company, Musk tweeted "Good question, why aren't they?".

READ MORE:Musk accuses Twitter of fraud as $44B buyout battle escalates

Twitter declined to comment on the tweet when contacted by Reuters.

Recommended

Twitter on Thursday dismissed Musk's claim that he was hoodwinked into signing the deal to buy the social media company, saying that it was "implausible and contrary to fact".

"According to Musk, he — the billionaire founder of multiple companies, advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers — was hoodwinked by Twitter into signing a $44 billion merger agreement. That story is as implausible and contrary to fact as it sounds," the filing released by Twitter said on Thursday.

Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter on July 29, escalating his legal fight against the social media company over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion purchase.

READ MORE:Elon Musk reportedly had twins last year with one of his top executives

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting