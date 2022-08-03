TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
First Ukrainian grain ship leaves Istanbul for Lebanon
The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, loaded up with 26,000 tonnes of corn, has set sail from Ukraine's Odessa to Lebanon via Istanbul.
First Ukrainian grain ship leaves Istanbul for Lebanon
An aerial view of Sierra Leone-flagged dry cargo ship Razoni, carrying a cargo of 26,527 tons of corn, leaves from Istanbul, Türkiye and passes surroundings of Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge to reach Lebanon after inspections are completed by the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) complete inspection on August 03, 2022. / AA
August 3, 2022

The first grain-laden ship to leave Ukraine since the conflict with Russia began has passed an inspection in Istanbul and continued to sail to Lebanon, following a Türkiye-brokered deal.

The inspections by a team from the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul lasted over an hour on Wednesday. 

Two boats carrying inspection personnel took off from a small fishing port in Istanbul's Rumeli Feneri towards the ship, which was circled by two coast guard boats while a helicopter flew around it.

After getting security clearance in Istanbul, the ship continued sailing to Lebanon’s port of Tripoli.

The Razoni, carrying over 26,500 tonnes of corn to Lebanon, anchored off the Turkish coast near the Black Sea entrance of the Istanbul Strait on Tuesday night.

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship departed from the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Monday, the first under a landmark deal brokered by Türkiye to resume grain shipments from blockaded Ukrainian ports.

READ MORE: First ship carrying Ukraine grain reaches Turkish coast

Joint Coordination Centre

Recommended

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed the historic deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports — Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Pivdennyi — for grain stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth month.

Under the deal, the Istanbul JCC will carry out joint inspections at the entrances and exits of harbours, and also ensure the safety of sea routes to be used by merchant ships carrying commercial foods items and fertilisers from the three Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday "warmly" welcomed the departure of the Razoni, expressing hope "this will bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security especially in the most fragile humanitarian contexts".

The halt of deliveries from Ukraine — one of the world's biggest grain exporters — has contributed to soaring food prices, hitting the world's poorest nations especially hard.

More ships from Ukraine are expected to set out in the coming days. Some 27 vessels have been waiting in three Ukrainian ports with cargo and signed contracts, ready to go, according to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

READ MORE: Cavusoglu: Russia-Ukraine conflict exposed fragility of food supply chain

READ MORE: Ukraine grain deal is a product of Ankara's diplomatic success: Erdogan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks