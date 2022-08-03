The first grain-laden ship to leave Ukraine since the conflict with Russia began has passed an inspection in Istanbul and continued to sail to Lebanon, following a Türkiye-brokered deal.

The inspections by a team from the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul lasted over an hour on Wednesday.

Two boats carrying inspection personnel took off from a small fishing port in Istanbul's Rumeli Feneri towards the ship, which was circled by two coast guard boats while a helicopter flew around it.

After getting security clearance in Istanbul, the ship continued sailing to Lebanon’s port of Tripoli.

The Razoni, carrying over 26,500 tonnes of corn to Lebanon, anchored off the Turkish coast near the Black Sea entrance of the Istanbul Strait on Tuesday night.

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship departed from the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Monday, the first under a landmark deal brokered by Türkiye to resume grain shipments from blockaded Ukrainian ports.

Joint Coordination Centre