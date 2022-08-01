Ukrainian grain exports deal signed between Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine was a "product" of Ankara's "diplomatic success", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Everyone accepts that the steps taken to overcome grain crisis, which the world is closely observing, is the product of our country's efforts," Erdogan said after the Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

He added that "this work, initiated under the leadership of our country, is an important diplomatic success."

Erdogan's remarks came after the first grain-loaded ship departed from Ukraine's port of Odessa for Lebanon earlier on Monday.

