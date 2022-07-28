TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
UN chief welcomes opening of Ukraine grain coordination centre in Istanbul
Antonio Guterres expressed his gratitude to Türkiye for providing a platform to help resume Ukrainian grain exports to the world via the Black Sea.
UN chief welcomes opening of Ukraine grain coordination centre in Istanbul
Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal last week to reopen three Ukrainian ports – Odessa, Chernomorsk and Pivdennyi – for grain that had been stuck for months. / AA
July 28, 2022

UN chief Antonio Guterres has welcomed the inauguration of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) established in Istanbul as part of a historic deal to restart Ukrainian grain exports to the world. 

The UN chief also thanked Russia and Ukraine on Thursday “for nominating and quickly sending their senior representatives to Istanbul,” where the centre was officially opened on Wednesday. 

“The Secretary-General is grateful to Türkiye for providing the Parties and the United Nations with a platform to help operationalise the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” Farhan Haq, Guterres’ deputy spokesperson, said in a statement.

“He underscores the importance of the Parties working in partnership directly to effectively implement the Black Sea Grain Initiative, with a view to reducing global food insecurity,” Haq said.

The work of the JCC will enable the safe transportation, by merchant ships, of grain and related foodstuffs and fertilisers from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea to the rest of the world, Haq added.

READ MORE:Türkiye inaugurates Joint Coordination Centre for Ukraine grain exports

Recommended

Historic deal

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal last week to reopen three Ukrainian ports – Odessa, Chernomorsk and Pivdennyi – for grain that had been stuck for months due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth month.

The deal came after an agreement was reached between stakeholders on a UN-led plan to form a coordination centre in Istanbul to carry out joint inspections at the entrances and exits of harbours, and to ensure the safety of routes. 

All parties have appointed representatives to monitor the implementation of the plan. 

READ MORE: Grain shipments to leave Ukraine this week - Ukraine

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks