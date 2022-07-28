The UN Security Council has condemned the Myanmar junta's execution of four prisoners, drawing praise from ousted Myanmar lawmakers.

In a rare consensus on the post-coup crisis, the Security Council on Wednesday released a statement condemning the executions — Myanmar's first in decades — and calling for the immediate release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"The members of the Security Council condemned the Myanmar military’s execution of opposition activists over the weekend," the Council said.

"They recalled the Secretary-General's statement of 25 July 2022 and echoed his call for the immediate release of all arbitrarily detained prisoners."

The statement was endorsed by Russia and China — the junta's two major allies that have previously shielded it at the UN — as well as neighbouring India.

"Welcome UN Security Council condemning execution of democracy activists," said the "National Unity Government" (NUG) on a verified Twitter account.

It was time for the council to "take concrete actions against the junta, it added.

