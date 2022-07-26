Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the Russian coastal city of Sochi on August 5 to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the Turkish presidency announced.

The presidency had no further details on the visit.

The visit comes just days after Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a landmark deal brokered by Ankara to resume grain exports through three Ukrainian ports after months of blockage due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its sixth month.