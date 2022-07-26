TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's President Erdogan to meet Putin in Russia next week
The visit comes days after Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a landmark deal brokered by Ankara to resume grain exports after months of blockage due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Türkiye's President Erdogan to meet Putin in Russia next week
Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in coastal resort city of Sochi. / Reuters
July 26, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the Russian coastal city of Sochi on August 5 to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the Turkish presidency announced.

The presidency had no further details on the visit. 

The visit comes just days after Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a landmark deal brokered by Ankara to resume grain exports through three Ukrainian ports after months of blockage due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its sixth month. 

Recommended

The exports are due to resume soon, coordinated by a centre in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul.

Last Wednesday, Erdogan and Putin met during a trilateral gathering with their Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Iran's capital Tehran. 

The leaders gathered for the 7th summit in the Astana format to discuss recent developments in Syria, the fight against terror groups which pose a threat to regional security, particularly the YPG/PKK and Daesh, as well as the humanitarian situation and the voluntarily return of Syrians. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks