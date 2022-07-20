Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said he wants a general agreement reached between Ukraine, Russia, Türkiye and the United Nations on a UN-led plan to resume Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports to be put in writing this week.

"An agreement emerged from the talks in Istanbul last week on the general outline of the process under the UN plan. Now, we want to tie this agreement to a written document," Erdogan told reporters on Wednesday on a return flight from Tehran, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We hope the plan will begin to be implemented in the coming days," Erdogan added.

Ankara on Monday said that a meeting between the four parties would "probably" be held this week. The Ukraine conflict has sent prices soaring for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer, stoking a global food crisis.

Russia's February 24 attack on Ukraine and blockade of its ports has stalled exports, leaving dozens of ships stranded and some 20 million tonnes of grain stuck in silos at the Black Sea port of Odesa.

Moscow has denied responsibility for worsening the food crisis, blaming instead a chilling effect of Western sanctions for slowing its own food and fertilizer exports and Ukraine for mining its Black Sea ports.

READ MORE:Why is the resumption of Ukraine’s grain export so essential?