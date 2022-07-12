US President Joe Biden is set for a busy week of confronting a multitude of crises all at once.

Biden will be in Israel on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by Saudi Arabia over the weekend. The president’s brief trip comes at a time when his administration is fraught with domestic strife and foreign policy challenges dominated by Russia and China.

In an op-ed for the Washington Post on Sunday, Biden said he plans to “start a new and promising chapter of America’s engagement” in the Middle East, writing: “This trip comes at a vital time for the region, and it will advance important American interests.”

However, international affairs experts Aaron David Miller and Steven Simon are skeptical of the US president’s ability to make much of a difference.

“Israel and the Arabs will take what the U.S. president has to give, but they are acutely aware of his diminishing political currency and have begun to look past him toward the return of former U.S. President Donald Trump or his avatar,” Miller and Simon wrote in Foreign Policy.

Here are six issues to watch during Biden’s trip:

Israeli-Arab cooperation

Biden will become the first US president to travel directly to Saudi Arabia from Israel, his first destination, a reflection of the tectonic shift between Israel and its Arab neighbours that is reshaping politics in the region.

Under former US President Donald Trump, Israel normalised relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through the Abraham Accords. While Saudi Arabia and Israel will not announce any formal diplomatic ties during Biden’s trip, other incremental steps could be taken.

There is already a surge in security cooperation under the auspices of the US military’s Central Command vis a vis the threat of Iran. John Kirby, a national security spokesman for the White House, said the nascent military partnership in West Asia is intended to integrate regional air defence systems to protect against Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.

Iran nuclear deal

An issue that will likely be a top focus for Biden is finding a way to deal with the threat of Iran for Israel, which considers Tehran as its greatest threat, and Sunni Arab countries, which view Shiite Iran as a dangerous regional competitor.

A key question will be how to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, which it is allegedly closer than ever to achieving. Biden is hoping to rejuvenate the nuclear deal that was reached by President Barack Obama in 2015 but then abandoned by Trump in 2018.

Negotiations however appear to have stalled, and the Saudis will want security guarantees and the Israelis will need assurances from Washington that it will help stop Iran from going nuclear.