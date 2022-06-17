TÜRKİYE
Saudi crown prince set to visit Türkiye: Erdogan
Ankara and Riyadh will discuss ways to take bilateral relations to a much higher level during the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on June 22, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan will welcome Salman at the presidential complex, which will be followed by one-on-one and delegation-level meetings. / AA Archive
June 17, 2022

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Türkiye on June 22, the Turkish president has announced.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after Friday prayer in Istanbul, told reporters that during the Saudi crown prince's official visit to the capital Ankara on June 22, they will discuss ways to take bilateral relations to a much higher level.

Erdogan will welcome Salman at the presidential complex, which will be followed by one-on-one and delegation-level meetings.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye, Saudi Arabia committed to enhancing ties

Relations between Ankara and Riyadh have seen a drop in recent years due to political tensions but both countries are now seeking to revive ties.

Erdogan and King Salman had discussed bilateral relations in April and May last year. 

In July 2021, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, describing it as "a fruitful meeting".

In August, Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesperson, announced some positive developments in relations.

Aside from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye has also been in negotiations with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in a bid to mend ties. 

Türkiye-Greece tensions

Responding to a question on the recent tension with Greece, Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye will not hold this year's High-Level Strategic Council Meeting with Greece, saying Athens, from now on, "should fend for itself."

Erdogan also said he will join via video link to Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate which will be hosted by the White House on Friday.

READ MORE:Türkiye to take 'concrete steps' to normalise ties with Saudi Arabia

SOURCE:AA
