Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Türkiye on June 22, the Turkish president has announced.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after Friday prayer in Istanbul, told reporters that during the Saudi crown prince's official visit to the capital Ankara on June 22, they will discuss ways to take bilateral relations to a much higher level.

Erdogan will welcome Salman at the presidential complex, which will be followed by one-on-one and delegation-level meetings.

Relations between Ankara and Riyadh have seen a drop in recent years due to political tensions but both countries are now seeking to revive ties.

Erdogan and King Salman had discussed bilateral relations in April and May last year.

In July 2021, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, describing it as "a fruitful meeting".