Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT has launched TRT Balkan, a new digital news platform that will cover political, social, cultural and economic issues for the Balkans.

The platform, which has become operational on Wednesday, will publish special content for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro.

"TRT Balkan will be fighting for justice in the international arena and it will be the voice of the voiceless," Türkiye's Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said at the launch event in Ankara.

"We don't consider peace and welfare in Balkans different from ours," Altun added.

TRT’s Director-General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci said, "Our understanding of broadcasting is human-centric, striving to be the voice of the people in disadvantageous countries".

TRT Balkan targets over 30 million people from the region and the Balkan diaspora with a wide range of content in multiple languages, including Albanian, BHS (Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian) and Macedonian.

Like TRT’s other international news platforms, TRT Balkan will also publish content on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.