Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has arrived in Türkiye for a two-day official visit aimed at enhancing bilateral ties between both countries.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's VTV state channel showed footage of Maduro arriving at the airport in Ankara, where he was received by senior officials of Türkiye, an important partner of Caracas.

"I am delighted to start this international tour, in the lands of the sister Turkish nation," Maduro wrote on Twitter.

"I appreciate the warm welcome and affection they have shown us. I am sure that we will consolidate the ties of union and cooperation between our peoples."

The Turkish presidency said all aspects of the Türkiye-Venezuela relations will be reviewed "and steps to enhance the relations will be discussed".

US sanctions

Maduro will meet Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and both leaders will exchange views on regional and global matters.

Maduro has repeatedly said he will visit Türkiye, one of a handful of countries globally with whom he maintains ties amidst stiff sanctions by the United States.

Ankara has criticised the US over its unilateral sanctions against Venezuela.