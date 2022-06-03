TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to NATO chief: Our security concerns based on legitimate grounds
In a phone call with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden and Finland should prove they do not support terrorism.
Türkiye to NATO chief: Our security concerns based on legitimate grounds
The two Nordic countries should also prove that they are ready to show solidarity with the NATO alliance, says Erdogan. / AA
June 3, 2022

Türkiye’s security concerns over Sweden and Finland's NATO membership bids are based on “just and legitimate” grounds, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

In a phone call on Friday, Erdogan told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Sweden and Finland should prove that they do not support terrorism and are ready to show solidarity with the alliance, and sanctions against Türkiye are lifted, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Stoltenberg, for his part, reiterated that expectations of Türkiye, which he called an important NATO ally, to ensure its security must be met.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO on May 18, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb 24.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to their membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups such as the PKK and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Recommended

The accession requires unanimous approval of all 30 NATO member states.

In late May, Türkiye hosted consultations with Swedish and Finnish delegations on their NATO applications in Ankara. Erdogan said the meetings had not been "at the desired level."

READ MORE:Erdogan: Talks with Sweden, Finland on NATO bids not 'at desired level'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks