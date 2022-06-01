More than 500,000 tourists have visited Maras in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) since the coastal region was partially reopened to the public in 2020, according to an official.

Maras had virtually become a ghost town as it remained cut off from the world for some 46 years.

A portion of the region – just about 3.5 percent of the total area – has been reopened since October 2020.

The number of people who visited Maras reached 500,000 in 600 days, Gazimagusa Mayor Ismail Arter told Anadolu News Agency.

Arter expressed wish that the opening of Maras would be beneficial for the Cyprus talks.

Sevgi Isik, the 500,000th visitor, said she visited Maras for the second time.

"I'm glad it's been opened," she said.