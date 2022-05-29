Efforts by Switzerland to refresh its free trade agreement with China have stalled as Bern takes a more critical view of Beijing's human rights record, Swiss newspapers have reported.

Switzerland has been trying to update the accord to extend tariff reductions to more Swiss products and to expand the agreement to include sustainability features.

However, Beijing is not engaging, the newspapers said on Sunday.

"So far it has not been possible to agree on a common list of topics that should be explored in greater depth", Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said in a statement to newspaper SonntagsBlick.

Switzerland and China signed a free trade agreement in 2013, Beijing's first such deal with an economy in continental Europe.

The move was styled as a mutually beneficial pact aimed at contributing to increased trade between the two economies.

