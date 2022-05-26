Sony has said it plans to ramp up production of its PlayStation 5 console as supply chain snarls ease and signalled a radical broadening of its games portfolio including more titles on PC and mobile.

The PS5, which went on sale in November 2020, undersold its predecessor in its second year due to component shortages which have roiled the electronics industry.

But it is expected to close the gap in year three and overtake PS4's install base the following year.

Beyond the initial ramp up "we're planning for heavy further increases in console production, taking us to production levels that we've never achieved before," Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan told an investor briefing.

While Covid-19 lockdowns in China continue to create supply chain uncertainty, "things are definitely improving," he added.

Sony has forecast PS5 sales of 18 million units in the business year to end-March compared to 11.5 million a year earlier.

PC, mobile titles