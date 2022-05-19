Türkiye's fourth drilling ship has arrived at its destination in the Tasucu Port in the southern province of Mersin.

The ship, which started its journey from the Okpo Port in South Korea on March 7, arrived on Thursday and will stay at the port for about two months in preparation for its first drilling exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean sea.

The new vessel is a seventh-generation, deep-water drill ship, one level higher than the three other ships, Fatih, Kanuni and Yavuz, in the country's fleet.

The addition to the fleet is part of the national policy to advance technology and use local equipment for energy projects.

