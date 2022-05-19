TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's fourth drilling ship arrives at Tasucu Port, Mersin province
Türkiye's latest drilling ship is expected to soon start its first exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean sea, as part of the country's national policy to advance technology and energy projects.
May 19, 2022

Türkiye's fourth drilling ship has arrived at its destination in the Tasucu Port in the southern province of Mersin.

The ship, which started its journey from the Okpo Port in South Korea on March 7, arrived on Thursday and will stay at the port for about two months in preparation for its first drilling exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean sea.

The new vessel is a seventh-generation, deep-water drill ship, one level higher than the three other ships, Fatih, Kanuni and Yavuz, in the country's fleet.

The addition to the fleet is part of the national policy to advance technology and use local equipment for energy projects.

Ship to start drilling activities soon

Türkiye's latest drilling ship has a tower height of 104 metres.

The 238-metre-long and 42-metre-wide ship, equipped with seventh-generation advanced technology and a crew of 200 is expected to soon hold its first drilling task in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The ship also has an active positioning system and is capable of drilling to depths of 12,200 meters.

The ship is currently called "Cobalt Explorer" but will be renamed.

