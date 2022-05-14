Türkiye has not shut the door to Sweden and Finland joining NATO but wants negotiations with the Nordic countries and a clampdown on terrorist activities especially in Stockholm, a senior Turkish official said.

"We are not closing the door. But we are basically raising this issue as a matter of national security for Türkiye," the country's presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin told Reuters in an interview in Istanbul on Saturday.

Kalin said PKK - designated a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union - was fund-raising and recruiting in Europe and its presence is "strong and open and acknowledged" in Sweden in particular.

"What needs to be done is clear: they have to stop allowing PKK outlets, activities, organisations, individuals and other types of presence to...exist in those countries," Kalin said.

"NATO membership is always a process. We will see how things go. But this is the first point that we want to bring to the attention of all the allies as well as to Swedish authorities," he added.

"Of course we want to have a discussion, a negotiation with Swedish counterparts."

Under NATO rules, any decision on enlargement must be made “by unanimous agreement,” effectively giving Türkiye the power to veto any new members.

Türkiye's security concerns