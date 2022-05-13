Türkiye has summoned the French diplomat in Ankara over Thursday’s terrorist attack on Türkiye's Consulate General in Paris.

The French Embassy undersecretary in Ankara was summoned to the Foreign Ministry building on Friday and was conveyed Türkiye's discomfort over the attack, according to diplomatic sources.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu urged French authorities to take "concrete legal steps" against the terrorists over the attack.

Unidentified individuals attacked the Consulate General around 1230GMT on Thursday with firework-type explosives, according to information obtained from the sources.

The attack caused material damage to a window and the exterior wall of the Consulate General building.