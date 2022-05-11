Uighur Muslims in Türkiye have urged the UN human rights chief to independently investigate the so-called "re-education camps" and allegations of rights abuses, torture and even genocide when she visits China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region this month.

"I am calling on the UN rights chief to walk freely in the concentration camps and talk freely with the people, without surveillance cameras or without the presence of Chinese police, to reveal to the world the human rights situation there," Mirza Ahmet Ilyasoglu, a Uighur living in Türkiye, told a press conference in Istanbul on Tuesday.

"Because if the UN goes there and listens to the one-sided Chinese thesis ... it would come up with a completely false report which would be very embarrassing for the UN and the human rights agency," he said.

The Uighur community in Türkiye has staged daily protests outside the Chinese consulate in Istanbul over the past few years, holding pictures of their relatives and family members with whom they lost touch for months, and in some cases even years.

In March, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she would pay a visit to China, including Xinjiang, in May, after an agreement with Beijing, as rights advocates mounted pressure for her office to release its long-postponed report on the rights situation there.

Rights groups say that at least one million mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in "re-education camps" spread across the vast northwestern Chinese region, where China is accused of widespread human rights abuses.

Human rights groups and many foreign governments say they have evidence of what they say are mass detentions, forced labour, political indoctrination, torture and forced sterilisation. Washington has called it "genocide."

China strongly denies the allegations and says it is running vocational training programmes and work schemes to help stamp out extremism in the region.

Uighurs seek relatives' whereabouts

Medine Nazimi, a Uighur woman whose sister is held in one of the camps in Xinjiang, demanded "true answers" about her whereabouts, holding a picture of her with the writing "China, Release my sister!".