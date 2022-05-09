The third International Model Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) High School Summit around the theme of "Building Global Peace for a Fairer World" has been held in Istanbul.

In declaration that was signed and sent to the OIC General Secretariat on Monday, participants of the represented the countries emphasised that the bond of unity and solidarity between Muslim nations and member states should be further strengthened.

The statement underlined that a culture of dialogue and peace among these countries should be developed at the international level. It also highlighted the importance of Palestinian cause and the absolute necessity for Jerusalem to be in peace.

Anti-Muslim sentiment was another issue discussed at the summit, with participants calling for an immediate response to "Islamophobic acts."

High school students from 56 member countries and regions where Muslim communities live participated in the summit from May 6 to May 9.

The event was organised in cooperation with the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), Beyoglu Anatolian Imam Hatip High School and Beyoglu Education and Culture Foundation.

