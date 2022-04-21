Google has announced it was starting to roll out an option for European users to reject "cookies" with a single click, months after it was slapped with a massive fine.

"We have completely overhauled our approach, including changing the infrastructure we use to manage cookies," the US based tech giant wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

"These changes have consequences not only for our search engine and YouTube, but also for the sites and content creators who rely on cookies to increase their business and generate revenue," said Google.

The firm committed to changing its practices after French data watchdog CNIL slapped it with a $162 million (150-million-euro) fine in January.

The body criticised Google and Facebook for making it more difficult to opt-out of tracking than opt-in, ordering both firms to make changes within three months or face a penalty of 100,000 euros a day.

Google's update has started to be deployed in France on YouTube and will be extended to all its platforms across Europe.

