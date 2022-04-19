The conflict in Ukraine will weigh heavily upon economic growth in the eurozone, the IMF has said, as the conflict wreaks havoc on energy prices and the manufacturing sector.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday revised down its eurozone growth forecast for 2022 to 2.8 percent, from 3.9 percent in its January estimate, with the region's biggest economy, Germany, taking a heavy hit.

"The main channel through which the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia affect the euro area economy is rising global energy prices and energy security," the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook report.

The conflict has hurt some countries like Italy and Germany more than other European nations because they had "relatively large manufacturing sectors and greater dependence on energy imports from Russia", the IMF said.

Germany's economy is now expected to grow by 2.1 percent this year, down from the previous forecast of 3.8 percent. Italy will also take a heavy hit, with growth of 2.3 percent compared to an earlier forecast of 3.8 percent.

Ukraine conflict

After Moscow's attack on Ukraine in February, the West including eurozone countries imposed sanctions on Russia's financial system, aviation sector and other major parts of the economy.

Nearly two months later, prices are rising. Oil remains above $100 per barrel after reaching historic highs in March, while the price of gas, wheat, aluminium, nickel and other raw materials have soared.