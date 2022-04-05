Elon Musk is joining Twitter's board of directors a day after disclosing that the Tesla CEO took a 9 percent stake in the social media platform.

Twitter Inc. has said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it entered into an agreement with Musk that will give the billionaire a seat on its board, with the term expiring at its 2024 annual shareholders meeting.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said in a tweet that the company had been talking to Musk in recent weeks and “it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board."

“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term," Agrawal continued.

Musk, either alone or as a member of a group, won't be allowed to own more than 14.9 percent of Twitter's outstanding stock for as long as he's a board member and for 90 days after.

Putting Musk on Twitter's board and limiting the amount of stock he can acquire as a director may be a strategic move on Twitter's part, as Musk became its biggest shareholder and openly questioned the social media platform’s dedication to free speech and the First Amendment.

