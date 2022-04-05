The World Bank cut its growth forecast for East Asia and the Pacific for 2022 to reflect the economic impact of Russia's conflict in Ukraine, warning the region could lose further momentum if conditions worsen.

The Washington-based lender said in a report on Tuesday that it expected 2022 growth in the developing East Asia and Pacific (EAP) region, which includes China, to expand 5.0 percent, lower than its 5.4 percent forecast in October.

But growth could slow to 4.0 percent if conditions worsened and government policy responses were weaker, World Bank said.

China's economy is expected to grow 5.0 percent this year, down from a previous estimate of 5.4 percent, it said, noting its government's capacity to provide stimulus to offset adverse shocks.

"The region confronts a triad of shocks which threaten to undermine its growth momentum," said World Bank East Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Aaditya Mattoo.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which Mattoo said was the "most serious risk" to the region's growth outlook, is leading to food and fuel price increases, financial volatility and reduced confidence all over the world.