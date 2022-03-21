Türkiye’s governing AK Party (Justice and Development Party) will hold a conference on Metaverse with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Metaverse, the 3D network that uses virtual reality and augmented reality technologies to create virtual worlds, will be the topic of a conference.

“Forum Metaverse'' is set to take place in Ankara on Monday and will mark a worldwide first with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"For the first time in the world, a political party will be discussing the concept of Metaverse with the participation of a president,” AK Party Deputy Chairman of Information and Communication Technologies Omer Ileri said.

The opportunities and risks that the metaverse will bring and what can be done in this area will be evaluated within the framework of the forum, two months after Türkiye’s ruling AK Party held its first Metaverse meeting.

Academics, experts and entrepreneurs will be among the participants, with approximately 2,000 guests attending the forum.