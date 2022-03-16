The Turkish president has continued diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, hosting his Polish counterpart and addressing the issue of migration.

In a joint press conference on Wednesday, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Poland's Andrzej Duda hailed bilateral ties as Duda conveyed his gratitude to Erdogan for "sharing all the knowledge" on hosting migrants.

"Türkiye is a very important state in the region. It has been making a lot of contributions and it plays a great role for peace," said the Polish president after the two leaders' meeting.

The most "important topic" in their discussions was the "Russia-Ukraine war", said Duda, extending "gratitude" to Erdogan and saying: "I know how hard he tries to ensure that peace prevails."

He also called on international organisations to join efforts to establish peace in Ukraine.

For his part, President Erdogan said: "As two NATO allies, we have exchanged views (on the Ukraine matter)."

He said he would continue his contacts on "the continuing war" at the upcoming NATO leaders summit in Brussels on March 24.

"As Türkiye, we continue our efforts to achieve a ceasefire. Indeed, the minister of foreign affairs (Mevlut Cavusoglu) is holding talks in Moscow today. He will go to Ukraine tomorrow."

