UniCredit is urgently reviewing its Russian business and could decide on a costly exit of the country after Russia's incursion into Ukraine.

A growing list of financial firms are looking to exit Russia, with Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase winding down business there.

Unicredit Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said on Tuesday the economic environment had changed because of the Ukraine crisis and the bank was now assuming there would be stagflation - or a combination of low growth and high inflation.

Italy's second-biggest bank last week said a full write-off of its Russian business, including cross-border exposure, would cost around $8.1 billion, leaving its plans to distribute capital to shareholders hanging by a thread.

Its shares fell 3.2 per cent, and an index of European banking stocks was down 1.8 per cent.

Russia has $117 million in payments due on Wednesday on two dollar-denominated Eurobonds. Its finance ministry has said it will make the payments in roubles if sanctions prevent it from paying in dollars - a move markets would view as a default.

