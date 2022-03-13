Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are set to hold talks in Istanbul.

The two leader will focus on bilateral ties, current geopolitical developments, and the reflections of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, according to a statement issued on Sunday by Türkiye's Directorate of Communications.

Mitsotakis has said he was heading to Türkiye in a "productive mood" and with "measured" expectations for the meeting that will take place later on Sunday.

"As partners in NATO, we are called upon ...to try to keep our region away from any additional geopolitical crisis," he told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis will also attend a religious ceremony at the Istanbul-based Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said at a weekly press briefing.

Underlining the challenges stemming from the ongoing conflict between Russian and Ukraine, Oikonomou noted that the two neighbouring countries, despite their differences, face many common challenges.

“These challenges need to be addressed with in a logic of solving problems and not of adding new ones," he said.

Setting differences aside

Steps towards developing Turkish-Greek economic relations, especially in the field of energy, will also be evaluated at the meeting.