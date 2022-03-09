Türkiye has strongly rejected any moves resembling "a witch-hunt” against the Russian people, arts, scholars or artists.

"Just as we would not abandon Ukraine, we also do not accept actions akin to a witch-hunt against the Russian people, literature, students or artists," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday.

Citing Germany's Munich Philharmonic firing a Russian conductor over his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said such "fascist practices" cast a shadow over Ukraine's "legitimate struggle" in resisting Russian troops by fuelling a "climate of hatred and grudges and sowing new grievances."

The Turkish president also criticised international organisations for "falling short in taking action over war zones, especially the UN Security Council."

Erdogan has long faulted the impotence of the UN in the face of global problems, and has pushed for a more internationally inclusive Security Council.

Discrimination against refugees