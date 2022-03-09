Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said that his country's relations with Türkiye are important to enhance stability in the region.

“Good relations with Türkiye are important to Israel and to the entire Middle East," Herzog said upon departure to Türkiye from Ben Gurion Airport.

“We won't agree on everything [...] relations between Israel and Türkiye had some difficult moments over the years,” Herzog said.

Herzog, who landed in Ankara Wednesday afternoon, is set to meet Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his two-day visit.

The two leaders will have a meeting at the presidential complex following an official welcoming ceremony in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan and Herzog are expected to discuss several bilateral issues, including Israeli-Turkish ties, and the potential to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Herzog also will meet with members of the Jewish community in Istanbul, before returning to Israel on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Turkish and Israeli trade missions gathered in Tel Aviv to sign a memorandum of understanding ahead of the visit.

