Foreign investors are effectively stuck with their holdings of Russian stocks and rouble-denominated bonds after the central bank put a temporary halt on payments and major overseas' settlement systems stopped accepting Russian assets.

The Bank of Russia said on Wednesday it had banned coupon payments for foreign investors holding rouble-denominated sovereign debt, known as OFZs, and Russian companies were also barred from paying dividends to overseas shareholders. It did not specify how long the curbs, which don't apply to local investors, would last.

"Issuers are eligible to take decisions on paying dividends and making payments on other securities," the central bank said in a statement. "But actual payments ... towards foreign clients will not be made. This applies to OFZs as well."

Moscow is blocking foreign investors, who hold tens of billions of dollars worth of Russian stocks and bonds, from exiting after its attack on Ukraine triggered a wave of economic sanctions and a haemorrhage of assets.

Foreigners held around 3 trillion roubles ($28 billion) worth of OFZs out of a total market of 15.5 trillion roubles, according to central bank data as of February 1.

Exit route blocked

The National Settlement Depositary (NSD), the Russian system for overseeing the sale of securities, said separately it was limiting payment options on Russian securities for foreign individuals and companies, as well as a right to transfer such assets, in line with a central bank request.