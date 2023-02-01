TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish firm to take charge of renovation of Barcelona stadium
The renovation is set to boost the stadium’s capacity from 99,354 seats to 105,000, as well as other major improvements, including adding a roof.
Turkish firm to take charge of renovation of Barcelona stadium
Limak, one of Türkiye’s premier contractors, will boost the stadium’s capacity from 99,354 seats to 105,000. / AA
February 1, 2023

One of Türkiye’s largest construction companies will be taking charge of the major renovation of Barcelona's home ground, Camp Nou.

"The new Spotify Camp Nou is the legacy we will leave to our sons and daughters, to our grandsons and granddaughters Barcelona fans,” Joan Laporta, the club’s president, said on Wednesday after a signing ceremony with Turkish contractor Limak Holding.

Nihat Ozdemir, Limak’s president, said the agreement means a lot to them, adding: “This is a much greater responsibility than (just) upgrading a stadium, because the future Spotify Camp Nou is not only important to FC Barcelona and its fans, but also to the city of Barcelona and Catalonia".

In addition to Laporta and Ozdemir, the ceremony was attended by the Turkish ambassador in Spain, Burak Akcapar, and the Turkish consul general in Barcelona, Selen Evcit.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2027 Asian Cup

Recommended

Barca’s Board of Directors ratified and announced their decision for the nearly $1 billion project on January 9. 

The work is set to begin in June.

Limak, one of Türkiye’s premier contractors, has successfully tackled many international projects.

Camp Nou, the largest stadium in Europe, is the home ground of Barcelona, which won five UEFA Champions League and 26 Spanish La Liga titles.

READ MORE: United States to host 2024 Copa America

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years