TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye firm's 'lifeships' to house 3,000 in quake-hit Hatay province
Karadeniz Holding, known for floating powerplants, says it's working with authorities to send lifeships Suheyla Sultan and Rauf Bey to the disaster-affected southern region.
Türkiye firm's 'lifeships' to house 3,000 in quake-hit Hatay province
Search and rescue efforts continue after powerful earthquakes hit and devastated multiple provinces of Türkiye including Hatay. / AA
February 11, 2023

Türkiye's Karadeniz Holding has said it would send two humanitarian aid ships that can each house 1,500 people to help the relief effort in the southern province of Hatay, hit by major earthquakes that has claimed more than 24,000 lives.

"The company is working with the authorities to send lifeships Suheyla Sultan and Rauf Bey to Iskenderun-Hatay, the company said on Saturday, adding this would be its first humanitarian mission.

The ships, built for humanitarian aid missions, have accommodation, fridges, TVs and heating, as well as facilities for education, healthcare and food, the company said.

"We focused all our energy to this project to serve people in the area impacted by the earthquake. We aim to provide a safe haven to them as soon as possible," it said in a statement.

Recommended

The earthquake has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in ten provinces across the southeastern region of Türkiye, with many sleeping in tents and cars in freezing temperatures.

Karadeniz Holding is known for its 36 floating power plants that produce electricity around the world.

READ MORE: Live updates: Rescuers intensify searches as toll soars in Türkiye, Syria

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years