Saturday, February 11, 2023

Massive rescue operations have continued in Türkiye's southeastern provinces and in northern Syria as the combined death toll from Monday's twin quakes reached 28,170.

In Türkiye, the death toll soared to 24,617 with more than 80,000 others injured.

The overall death toll in Syria stood at 3,553 on Saturday, though the 1,387 deaths reported for regime-held parts of the country hasn't been updated in days.

Following are the latest updates:

0100 GMT — 'You're a miracle': Remarkable rescues 140 hours after quakes

Rescuers have pulled a seven-month-old baby, a 13-year-old girl, and a 27-year-old man more than 140 hours after two back-to-back earthquakes devastated parts of Türkiye and Syria leaving more than 28,000 dead.

Tens of thousands of rescue workers were still scouring through flattened neighbourhoods late on Saturday despite freezing weather that has deepened the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.

In the midst of destruction and despair, miraculous tales of survival continue to emerge.

Hamza, a seven-month-old baby, was believed to be dead when rescuers reached the spot deep under the rubble where the baby was stuck, motionless, in southern Hatay province.

"Did you see the baby?" a rescuers tell his co-worker who replies "the baby is not alive, let me check". Dramatic footage of the rescue was aired by state broadcaster TRT Haber.

Moments later the baby was pulled alive from the debris of the toppled building, more than 140 hours after earthquakes.

Rescuers cheered and chanted, "Allah is Great!" as 27-year-old Muhammed was pulled alive from rubble of a flattened building in southern Kahramanmaras province, the epicentre of Monday's powerful tremor. The man was rescued after 140 hours of quakes. During the rescue he recited verses of Holy Quran, according to a TRT Haber video.

2130 GMT — Death toll soars in Türkiye

More people have been pulled out of the rubble of collapsed buildings as rescue teams from around the world race against time to save lives in the wake of Monday's powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye that have left 24,617 people dead.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay gave a new death toll late on Saturday and also said role of 131 suspects related to buildings collapsed in earthquakes has been determined.

He said one person has been arrested and detention orders for 113 have been announced.

'Let's return to the rubble': Race to identify quake victims in Türkiye

Tuba Yolcu is desperate for news of her missing aunt and scours a sports hall where victims of a powerful earthquake that hit her hometown in Türkiye lie in body bags.

"We hear [the authorities] will no longer keep the bodies waiting after a certain period of time, they say they will take them and bury them," she said.

"God willing we will find her," Yolcu said, with worry etched on her face.

Monday's powerful tremor struck Kahramanmaras in the country's southeast, unleashing catastrophe in the region and Syria, killing at least 28,000 people.

Anguished families flock to sports halls, hospital morgues or cemeteries in the severely hit city — where bodies are piling up — in a bid to find their missing relatives.

2000 GMT —Türkiye firm's 'lifeships' to house 3,000 in quake-hit Hatay province

Türkiye's Karadeniz Holding has said it would send two humanitarian aid ships that can each house 1,500 people to help the relief effort in the southern province of Hatay, hit by major earthquakes that has claimed more than 24,000 lives.

"The company is working with the authorities to send lifeships Suheyla Sultan and Rauf Bey to Iskenderun-Hatay, the company said on Saturday, adding this would be its first humanitarian mission.

The ships, built for humanitarian aid missions, have accommodation, fridges, TVs and heating, as well as facilities for education, healthcare and food, the company said.

1803 GMT — Uganda holds absentee funeral prayers for Türkiye victims

Uganda's grand Mufti on Friday led absentee funeral prayers, known as Salat al Ghaib, for people killed in Türkiye during Monday's twin earthquakes that shook the region.

The prayers held at the National Mosque were attended by the Turkish ambassador to Uganda, Fatih Ak, along with hundreds.

The grand Mufti, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, expressed his deepest condolences for the devastating loss of life and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy, our heartfelt sympathy and sincere prayers for these innocent victims of this devastating natural disaster, to their families, and all those suffering in Türkiye and Syria," he said.

1752 GMT — Turkish naval hospital ship helps earthquake victims

The TCG Bayraktar, the landing craft of the Turkish army, which was converted into a floating hospital after the earthquakes, has been serving those in need in the southern Turkish province where it is anchored.

Health workers on the ship with a capacity of 560 beds deployed by the Turkish army at MMK Metallurgy Port in the Dortyol district of Hatay province which was severely affected by the two earthquakes that hit the region, helped those injured in the quakes.

Welcoming the people of the region who want to be examined as well as the earthquake victims, TCG Bayraktar served 306 people in the first 24 hours after starting its service.

The ship has an operating room and intensive care units.

1656 GMT — Spanish Marines save young boy from under rubble

Spanish marines who joined the country's rescue efforts in Türkiye on Saturday saved a 7-year-old boy.

The search and rescue efforts had been ongoing since late Friday in Iskenderun where the marines located the boy alive, the Spanish Defense Staff said on Twitter.

Also, a firefighting team including members from the cities of Malaga and Huelva saved three people under the debris in Serinyol, Hatay on Friday, according to the Spanish Embassy in Ankara.

1640 GMT — Death toll in Türkiye reaches over 22,000

The death toll from Monday's powerful earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye has climbed to 22,327, according to the country's health minister.

1446 GMT — Saudis donate over $66 million for quake victims

More than 700,000 people have participated in a donation campaign in Saudi Arabia that has so far collected over $66.6 million (250 million riyals) for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

The campaign saw the participation of 709,775 people, according to data released by the Saudi government’s Sahem Platform, which is responsible for the popular campaign for relief of the quake victims in the two countries.

The donation campaign was launched on Wednesday by the King Salman Relief Center, a day after King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed the center to operate an air bridge and organise a popular campaign through the Sahem Platform, to support Türkiye and Syria in the wake of the earthquakes.

1434 GMT — UN relief chief says recovery phase is approaching

A recovery phase is approaching in Türkiye's 10 earthquake-devastated provinces which will rely on humanitarian assistance, the UN relief chief has said.

"We're coming to the end of the rescue phase. And after the rescue phase comes the recovery phase. Typically that relies on humanitarian assistance.