Deadly earthquakes in southern Türkiye, which hit 10 provinces on Monday, were quite severe due to their close proximity to the surface and the type of fault, US seismologists have said.

The Eastern Anatolian Fault is a "strike-slip" vertical fault, very similar to the well-known San Andreas Fault in California, seismologist Lucy Jones, also known as "the earthquake lady", told the Anadolu Agency.

"That means the shaking is being released very, very close to people right up close to the Earth's surface. And it means that people are located much closer to the source of the shaking than in many other types of earthquakes. And therefore right along the fault, you can see really extremely high levels of shaking," she said.

Jones said Monday’s second major earthquake, which measured magnitude 7.6 and came hours after the first, at magnitude 7.7, was not unusual, adding the aftershocks in similar situations can be larger than the main shock and is part of the same distribution

"It really is the way these big faults move."

On the lack of depth of the first quake, she said: "It began at a depth of about 17 kilometres, but it ruptured up towards the surface. So you don't really think of it as being at 17 kilometres .... This is considered a shallow earthquake."

‘Turkey follows same building code as California'