Türkiye will observe seven days of national mourning after deadly earthquakes hit several southeastern provinces, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"Due to the earthquakes that took place in our country on February 6, a national mourning period was declared for seven days. Our flag will be hoisted at half-mast until sunset on Sunday, February 12, in all our country and foreign representations,” Erdogan said on Twitter.

At least 1,651 people were killed and 11,119 others injured in 10 provinces due to two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday.

Early Monday morning, a 7.7 earthquake jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several neighbouring provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis.

Later, at 13.24 pm (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake also centred in Kahramanmaras struck the region.

