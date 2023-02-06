Türkiye has experienced the "biggest disaster" since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said referring to a strong earthquake that hit southern provinces, claiming the lives of at least 1,014 people.

"Tonight at 04:17, we were shaken by the biggest disaster since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake that we underwent in the last century," Erdogan said Monday in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan's remarks came after a 7.7 magnitude quake struck at 4:17 am (0117GMT) and was centred in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaras.

Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis provinces are heavily affected by the quake.

