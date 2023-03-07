More than 232,000 buildings have been severely damaged or should be demolished immediately in southern Türkiye after the powerful earthquakes that struck the region on February 6, the country's environment minister has said.

"We have determined that 232,632 buildings, including 651,416 independent sections, were severely damaged or will be immediately demolished," Murat Kurum said at a meeting in the southeastern Malatya province on Tuesday.

Kurum said authorities examined more than 1.7 million buildings composed of over 5.7 million independent sections in the quake-hit provinces.

The damage assessment was completed in Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman, Osmaniye, and Kilis provinces, he added.

"We started the process of constructing disaster houses as part of the biggest disaster housing construction campaign in the history of the Turkish Republic ... We will build a total of 66,230 houses and 21,549 village houses in Malatya," he said.

READ MORE:Türkiye continues to heal from wounds inflicted by twin quakes one month on