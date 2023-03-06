Buyuknacar was a picturesque village perched high in the mountains of the southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras until it was effectively wiped off the map by the catastrophic February 6 earthquakes that killed tens of thousands a month ago.

Little is still standing in the settlement that was home to 2,000 people before the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes struck on February 6, its epicentre just 26 kilometres to the south.

The tremor and its aftershocks claimed more than 46,000 lives in Türkiye as of Monday, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

More than 5,000 were also reported killed in neighbouring Syria, bringing the total number of fatalities to over 51,000.

The disaster killed 120 people in Buyuknacar, an agricultural village surrounded by rugged mountains and lush valleys filled with oak and pine trees.

"Only four or five houses are still standing, but they are all damaged," said Ziya Sutdelisi, 53, a former village administrator.

Türkiye stretches across some of the world's most active fault lines and is no stranger to big shakes.

But none has been as damaging or deadly in the country's last century.

Ziya's wife Kiymet said the villagers felt relatively safe at more than 1,000 metres above sea level.

"Then everything crumbled in a few seconds," she said, surrounded by the rubble of stone and concrete homes.

Survivors who stayed behind now live in tents, grieving and reliving the horrors of being woken in the pre-dawn hours by a jolt that upturned millions of lives.

Sutdelisi is still haunted by the rumble of the moving ground, which swung buildings like pendulums in the dark.

"It was as if 10 trains were passing by simultaneously," he said.

Revival of region