TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Somalia collects $4.8M for Türkiye quake victims
Nearly 46,000 people died in the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes that struck 11 Turkish provinces on February 6.
Somalia collects $4.8M for Türkiye quake victims
A damaged building is being torn down in earthquake-hit Malatya province. / AA
March 5, 2023

Somalia's federal government and its people have donated over $4.8 million to earthquake victims in Türkiye.

Speaking in the capital Mogadishu on Sunday, Somali Interior Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi announced the donation and thanked the Somali business community, women associations and others for the contribution. 

“The fundraising campaign will continue,” he said.

READ MORE:Somalia’s South West state donates $100,000 to victims of Türkiye quakes

Premier Hamza Abdi Barre also thanked the people of Somalia for solidarity with their “Turkish brothers and sisters”.

Recommended

“We learned from the disaster in Türkiye that the Somali people can do anything if they unite,” Barre added.

Nearly 46,000 people died in the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes that struck 11 Turkish provinces on February 6.

The earthquakes also killed thousands in neighbouring Syria.

In Türkiye and beyond the disaster quickly became known as "the disaster of the century".

READ MORE:Here's how to help Türkiye and Syria earthquake victims

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years