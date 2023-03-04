The death toll from two devastating earthquakes that struck southern parts of Türkiye last month has risen to 45,968, the country's interior minister said.

Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday the death toll includes 4,267 Syrians as well. The death toll in Syria is more than 5,900, regime and opposition authorities say.

On February 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

More than 13 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes, which also hit Syria.

Soylu said the region has been rocked by more than 13,000 aftershocks since the disaster that also completely devastated hundreds of thousands of buildings.

