TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's presidential, parliamentary polls will be held on May 14: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled out any delay in elections after the devastating earthquakes in February.
Türkiye's presidential, parliamentary polls will be held on May 14: Erdogan
Erdogan addresses lawmakers from his AK Party in the capital Ankara. / AA
March 1, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has indicated that Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on May 14.

"This nation will do what is necessary on May 14 God willing," Erdogan said on Wednesday in a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament, referring to the date on which he previously said elections would be held.

The Turkish leader previously proposed holding the crunch election on May 14.

Recommended

But after the massive quake that killed more than 45,000 people in Türkiye, there had been suspicion whether that vote could go ahead as planned because of challenges posed to the country's election authorities to prepare and make logistical arrangements for the voting in the quake zone.

Erdogan has declared a three-month state of emergency across 11 quake-hit provinces.

READ MORE: Turkish President Erdogan vows to build 300,000 homes in quake-hit region

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years