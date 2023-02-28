TÜRKİYE
Terrorist who killed dozens captured by Turkish intelligence in Iraq
PKK/KCK terrorist Ramazan Gunes was followed by the security forces for nearly a year until his capture for involvement in a dozen attacks.
KCK is the umbrella organisation of the PKK terror group. / AA
February 28, 2023

A PKK/KCK terrorist who carried out 12 terror attacks that killed 60 security personnel has been captured by the Turkish intelligence service in northeastern Iraq and brought back to Türkiye.

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) determined that terrorist Ramazan Gunes, codenamed "Sores/Soresger," a so-called special forces member of the terror group, was in northern Iraq.

Gunes, who was followed by the security forces for nearly a year, was nabbed in an operation in Iraq's Suleymaniyah province according to security sources.

He was involved in 12 terrorist attacks carried out by the PKK/KCK in 2011-2017 in the Cukurca district of Türkiye's southeastern Hakkari province, which killed 57 soldiers, one policeman, and two village guards.

Terrorist Gunes, who joined the terror group in 2008, operated in the Hakkari countryside, as well as in Iraq and Syria for many years.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the terror group has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

KCK is the umbrella organisation of the PKK terror group.

READ MORE: Türkiye arrests attack-plotting PKK/KCK terrorist

SOURCE:AA
