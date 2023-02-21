The rehabilitation of quake-stricken people is a lengthy and costly process, and requires the support of the international community, the top official of Pakistan's biggest charitable organisation said.

“The international community should keep supporting Türkiye to help rehabilitate hundreds of thousands of people whose normal lives have been disrupted and they are now on the streets,” the head of the Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi, told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

Faisal, who arrived in Türkiye on February 9 to assist with the relief work, is the son of the late renowned Pakistani philanthropist, Abdul Sattar Edhi.

The social worker, who is experienced in carrying out relief work in calamities and disasters, said the process of rehabilitating affected people is long and costly.

Based in Kayseri these days, Edhi and his team have been running around three kitchens in Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep, with the help of local volunteers.

“Every day, we provide food to 5,000 to 6,000 people,” he said, adding that they also distribute canned, ready-to-eat food along with staple and dry items, such as rice, lentils, cooking oil, sugar, and tea.

While other teams from Pakistan were assisting with rescue and search operations, Faisal Edhi and his team have been helping with relief efforts. So far, they have distributed 5,000 ration bags to affected families and aim to take it up to 15,000 to 20,000.

'The scale of disaster is massive'